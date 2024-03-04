Dr. Dede Shepherd, N.D. Joins SuccessBooks® and Speaker, Lisa Nichols to Co-Author an Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Dr. Dede Shepherd, N.D.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a powerful collaboration with Dr. Dede Shepherd, N.D. who will co-author the forthcoming book, Rise Up!, alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

Rise Up! is certain to kindle a flame within readers, inspiring them with tales of bravery and resolute determination. The eagerly anticipated release of this transformative book is set for the Summer of 2024.

Dr. Dede Shepherd, N.D. is a Certified Mental Health Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Financial Coach. She is a graduate of the International Institute of Original Medicine, where she has completed her degree as a Doctor of Naturopathy in Original Medicine.

Dr. Dede speaks at conferences, churches, and retreats, offering workshops on financial literacy, self-forgiveness, and resilience. Her focus and passion stems from helping clients break-free from the bondage of depression, financial slavery, and shame, to create a life of intentional, purpose-filled living.

Dr. Dede adds value to her audience by inspiring attendee involvement and providing impactful techniques that apply to their emotional and spiritual development. She also speaks to audiences on the topics of health, finance, or forgiveness. She doesn't only teach strategies but focuses on community impact and personal transformation.

She is excited and committed to helping women hurt less and profit more, so they too can spend more time impacting the world, fulfilling their purpose, and connecting with those they love.

Additionally, Dr. Dede enjoys serving at her local church through musical sign language ministry and supporting the youth programs with her husband Rob and their two children, Ricky and Jaden ... and let’s not forget about their two little kittens, Muffin and Chun-Chunk.



LEARN MORE AT:

www.inspiretolivenow.com

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of "Rise Up!" and invites readers to embark on a journey of empowerment alongside Dr. Dede Shepherd, N.D., Lisa Nichols, and their esteemed team of authors.