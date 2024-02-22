Rakim Brooks, President of Alliance for Justice, to Host Weekly Podcast on Newsweek

Show Will Be Featured in Newsweek’s Essay Section to Further the Conversation Around Social Justice

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the global digital news organization, is adding Rakim Brooks , President of Alliance for Justice and distinguished public-interest appellate lawyer, to host a weekly podcast. The podcast will focus on amplifying the collective voice advocating for a fair and equitable society.

For Justice! With Rakim Brooks will explore the intersection of constitutional principles and diverse narratives. Championing the cause of justice, the podcast is committed to fostering a society in which fairness triumphs, and the aspiration for a more perfect union is upheld.

“Rakim Brooks is an incredibly progressive talent who is going to bring balance and intellectual power to our podcast lineup,” said Dayan Candappa, Chief Strategy Officer of Newsweek. “His passion for social justice will resonate with our audience as we continue our mission to provide multiple points of view in the search for common ground.”

Over the last three years, Newsweek has produced podcasts that provide opinions and discussion from multiple perspectives. Brooks's show and his powerful views will be the latest addition to Newsweek’s podcast lineup, which includes the popular Josh Hammer Show.

“Newsweek is committed to good-faith debate for the public interest,” said Brooks. “The platform welcomes diverse views and voices, fostering an environment that encourages the search for common ground. I look forward to furthering this mission with them.”

The podcast will be available in the essay section of Newsweek.com, Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and iHeart .

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Rakim H. D. Brooks is the president of Alliance for Justice and a public-interest appellate lawyer. He is committed to a judiciary that reflects America’s diversity and the Constitution’s promise of a more perfect union.

Brooks garnered an outstanding reputation as an innovative strategist, policy thinker, and legal advocate in his previous role as Campaign Manager for the ACLU’s Systemic Equality Campaign.

