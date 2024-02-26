Nesco Resource Wins ClearlyRated’s 2024 Best Of Staffing® Client And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nesco Resource, a leading staffing agency, won the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality. The distinction is based entirely on ratings provided by clients and candidates.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Meanwhile, candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied.

Nesco Resource received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry average of 52%. Additionally, Nesco Resource received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75% of their placed job candidates, also significantly higher than the industry average of 50%.

“We pride ourselves on building genuine relationships with our clients and associates,” said Mary Beth Gunerra, President of Nesco Resource. “I'm proud of Nesco's collective efforts to create meaningful and positive experiences that directly influence the lives of others."

ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg, said: "I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com. Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success."



About Nesco Resource

Founded in 1956 and based in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Nesco Resource is a national workforce solutions company that offers services in temporary staffing, direct hire, and other staffing and recruiting solutions. With more than 80 branches in the U.S. and growing, Nesco focuses on personalizing your success and connecting top talent with great employers and opportunities. We offer client and employee services ranging from temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment process outsourcing, onsite management services, and more, with dedicated offices supporting engineering, IT, clerical, light industrial, and accounting and finance specialties. Driven by our four pillars - Personal, Professional, Proficient, and Purposeful, Nesco is ranked among the 24 largest staffing agencies in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com, an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.