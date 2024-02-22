Submit Release
FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL & ETP

Cboe CA: FJFB

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending February 29, 2024.

The cash distributions are payable on March 7, 2024 to Unitholders of record on February 29, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0500
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.1050
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0500
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0450
 

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $211 billion as of January 31, 2024 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552


