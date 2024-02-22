Haivision Showcases 5G Mobile Video Transmission Technology at MWC Barcelona

Haivision live video contribution solutions power demonstrations with Intel, Neutral Wireless, Orange, and other technology leaders

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that the company is showcasing its 5G mobile video transmission technology at MWC Barcelona from February 26-29.



Leveraged by the world's leading broadcasters for live sports coverage, live event production, and newsgathering, Haivision's mobile video solutions transmit low latency live video over 5G cellular networks – helping broadcasters go live from anywhere.

During MWC Barcelona, Haivision’s mobile video transmission solutions will power several low latency streaming and video transmission demonstrations over 5G networks. The Haivision Pro mobile video transmitter, Haivision StreamHub receiver, and MoJoPro mobile video app will be featured at stands across MWC Barcelona, including:

Acromove (Hall Congress Square Stand CS250)

Intel (Hall 3 Stand 3E31)

Neutral Wireless (Hall 7 Stand 7D65)

Orange (Hall 3 Stand 3K10)

Obvios (Hall Congress Square Stand CS166)



On Tuesday, February 27 at 10:00, Haivision experts will join a live panel – “Adaptive Connectivity for Live Video Production” – at the Deutsche Telekom stand (Hall 3 Stand 3M31) with Sony, RTL, and Sportotal to discuss emerging technologies and the benefits they bring to creating and broadcasting video content in real-time.

“Haivision continues to pioneer cutting-edge technology for video transmission over cellular networks. Our continued innovation with the leading network solution providers ensures that our broadcast customers can leverage the benefits of 5G in their live productions,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer, Haivision.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com