Fluorochemicals Market CAGR of 4.2%, Pioneering Progress Future Proofing Your Business with Market Size Expertise

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global fluorochemicals market generated $21.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $29.8 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of evolving market dynamics, key investment opportunities, detailed segmentation, and competitive landscape.

The rise in demand for commercial refrigeration products from various countries and their increased use in electrical and electronic applications are driving the growth of the global fluorochemicals market. However, the hazardous effects of fluoropolymers on the environment are limiting market expansion. Conversely, the industrial maintenance sector's increasing demand presents significant growth opportunities in the coming years.

In terms of type, the fluorocarbons segment held more than a quarter of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, fueled by growing refrigerant demand from emerging countries like Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Meanwhile, the fluoroelastomers segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, attributed to the chemicals industry's increasing adoption due to their exceptional performance in high-temperature and corrosive work environments.

Regarding end-use, the chemicals segment dominated the global fluorochemicals market in 2018, accounting for nearly a third of the total share, and is forecasted to maintain its dominance based on revenue by 2026. The preference for fluorochemicals in chemical processing is driven by their superior qualities such as high flexibility, tensile strength, chemical and temperature resistance, as well as reliability and durability. Conversely, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific captured the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for almost half of the total share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America held the second-highest market share in 2018, while Europe is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Arkema S.A., DuPont, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Dongyue Group Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Solvay SA, Pelchem SOC Ltd., and The 3M Company.

