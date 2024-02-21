Analysis of antimicrobial consumption and resistance ('JIACRA' reports)

The European Union (EU) agencies deliver their findings in joint inter-agency antimicrobial consumption and resistance analysis (JIACRA) reports.

The JIACRA reports analyse data from humans and food-producing animals from the agencies' five EU-wide monitoring networks to better understand the occurrence of antimicrobial resistance across Europe and any trends occurring, providing valuable insights for policy-makers across the EU.

This reflects the European Commission's 'One Health' approach to antimicrobial resistance, by addressing the human and veterinary sectors together in a holistic and coordinated approach.

The reports focus on particular combinations of antimicrobials and bacterial species considered important for public health.