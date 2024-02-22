Awarding with the Order of "Duslik" of the Republic of Tatarstan

TAJIKISTAN, February 22 - During a solemn ceremony in the city of Kazan, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon was conferred the highest award - the Order of "Duslik" (Friendship) by the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Honorable Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to the Decree of the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Order of "Duslik" is awarded to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon for his outstanding contribution to the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and Tatarstan and strengthening of friendship and understanding between the peoples. The Order of "Duslik" is the highest award of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Head of the state of Tajikistan thanked the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan for such a high recognition and considered this award as a worthy award for all the people of Tajikistan.

During the speech on this occasion, Honorable Emomali Rahmon mentioned the abundant opportunities and resources for the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan and Tatarstan, and emphasized the motivation of our side to use them effectively.

It was reminded that the people of Tajikistan have beneficial cooperative relations with Tatarstan, and in this context, gratitude was expressed for providing good educational conditions to many Tajik students in this region.

In conclusion, President wished to the leadership and people of Tatarstan new achievements in the path to development, progress and prosperity of this beautiful country.