Firefighting Foam Market CAGR of 3.6%, Beyond Borders Future-Proofing Your Business Through Market Size Vision

Rise in demand from end-use industries and government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have propelled the growth of the global firefighting foam market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a comprehensive report on the "Firefighting Foam Market," analyzing the market based on type, end-use industry, and geographic regions. The market was valued at $856.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Growth Factors:

- Demand from End-Use Industries: There has been an increase in demand for firefighting foam from various end-use industries.

- Government Regulations: Stringent government rules and regulations regarding fire safety have also contributed to market growth.

- Product Innovations: Innovations in fire extinguisher products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

- AFFF Segment Dominance: The aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) segment dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. AFFF is versatile and can be used in both class A and class B fire cases.

- Oil & Gas Industry Demand: The oil & gas industry, which is prone to fire outbreaks, has a wide use of firefighting foams, thus contributing significantly to the market.

- Asia Pacific's Dominance: Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance, with China, India, Australia, and South Korea being major contributors.

- North America's Growth: While Asia Pacific held the largest share, North America is expected to register a fast CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Segments & Regions:

- Type Segments: AFFF, AR-AFFF, Protein Foam, Synthetic Detergent Foam, and Others

- End-Use Segments: Oil & Gas, Aviation, Marine, Mining, and Others

- Geographic Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA

Major Market Players:

Dr. Sthamer

- National Foam

- Angus Fire Ltd.

- Kerr Fire

- Sffeco Global

- DafoFomtec Ab

- Solberg

- Auxquima

- Perimeter Solutions

- Eau&Feu

- DIC Corporation

- Johnson Controls International Plc

- Ansul

- Chemguard

- Williams Fire

- Sabo Foam

