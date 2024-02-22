Cerro de Pasco Resources Announces Change of Financial Year-End and Appointment of New Auditors

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCPK: GPPRF) (FRA: N8HP) (“CDPR” or the “Corporation”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the change of the Corporation’s financial year-end from December 31 to March 31 in order to have reporting deadlines occurring during a less busy period for the Corporation and its auditors, thereby facilitating the production of its annual audited financial statements. A Notice of Change in Year-End has been filed by the Corporation on SEDAR+ pursuant to Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“R51-102”).



The Corporation also reports that it has appointed Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“Davidson”), as auditors of the Corporation for the current financial year. The appointment follows the resignation of the former auditors of the Corporation, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP. In the opinion of the Corporation, there are no reportable events (as defined in R51-102). A Change of Auditors reporting package has been filed by the Corporation on SEDAR+ and will be included in the management materials sent to shareholders for the next annual general meeting of the Corporation.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources is a mining company, with the goal to become the next mid-tier producer in Peru. CDPR is focused on the development of its principal 100% owned asset, the El Metalurgista mining concession, comprising mineral tailings and stockpiles extracted from the Cerro de Pasco open pit mine in Central Peru. The company’s approach at El Metalurgista entails the reprocessing and environmental remediation of mining waste and the creation of numerous opportunities in a circular economy. CDPR is also focused on mining, development and exploration of its wholly-owned 6,000-hectare Santander Mine in the highly prospective Antamina-Yauricocha Skarn Corridor, located 215 km from Lima. CDPR founded on clear the objectives, to engender long-term economic sustainability and benefit for the local population, from an economic, social and health point of view.

