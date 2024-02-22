Ukraine Energy Support Fund deploys 100 insulators to restore power after missile strike

In response to a devastating Russian missile strike that cut power lines in the Khmelnytskyi region of Ukraine, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund acted by procuring, and deploying 100 insulators financed by Germany’s contribution implemented by KfW. This delivery helps rapid restoration of electricity to the affected areas.

The attacks inflicted extensive damage on the region's electricity infrastructure, forcing residents and essential services into darkness. The 110 kV insulators, procured under the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, play a crucial role in repairing electric poles and facilitating the reconnection of power lines.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.