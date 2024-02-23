The Medical Societe Arrives in Baltimore, Maryland, Offering Aesthetic and Wellness Services
The Medical Societe, a new aesthetic and wellness practice by Johns Hopkins graduates, now serves Towson, MD.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Societe is pleased to announce its opening in the Towson area, introducing a new option for aesthetic and wellness services in the Baltimore, Maryland, market in the Towson area. Founded by two Doctorally-Prepared Nurse Practitioners, Dr. Jasmine Blunt, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC and Jazzolynn Kelly, MPH, MSN-RN, DNP(s). from Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing, The Medical Societe combines aesthetics with wellness in a distinctive manner. This practice is focused on providing personalized care and beauty services, setting a notable standard in the health and wellness community.
As the first Black-Owned Aesthetic & Wellness Practice in Towson, Maryland, The Medical Societe is committed to diversity, inclusivity, and personal well-being. The founders express their approach: "The Medical Societe is more than just a place; it's a dedication to diversity, beauty, and wellness. Created with expertise from Nurse Practitioners from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, we offer a space for self-care." They add, "Introducing a new aspect of aesthetic care in Baltimore, The Medical Societe aims to guide your wellness journey."
Clients can explore various cosmetic treatments and wellness counseling at The Medical Societe, all designed to support the individual's overall health and beauty goals. The practice emphasizes a tailored approach, ensuring that services meet each client's unique needs and desires. "Our goal is to assist you in achieving your skincare objectives and enhancing your well-being," say the founders.
The choice of Towson for The Medical Societe's location reflects the founders' intent to influence the community positively. Recognizing a lack of diversity and inclusion in the aesthetic and wellness industry, they were inspired to establish a space that welcomes everyone. "We noticed an opportunity to contribute to the aesthetic and wellness industry by focusing on diversity," they note.
The Medical Societe aims to be more than a business; it seeks to be a welcoming place where clients can find beauty, wellness and a bit of luxury. The practice believes that everyone's beauty and wellness journey is unique. With a team focused on delivering personalized experiences, The Medical Societe aims to create a sense of community and empowerment.
With its doors now open to the Baltimore community, The Medical Societe invites residents to discover what it offers. With a focus on personalized care, diversity, and inclusivity, The Medical Societe is ready to serve its community's aesthetic and wellness needs.
Users can visit the official website https://www.themedicalSociete.com/ for any media or commercial inquiries or contact Jazzolynn Kelly at info@themedicalSociete.com.
About Company:
The Medical Societe is a Baltimore-based aesthetic and wellness practice founded by Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing alumni. It provides personalized care focused on aesthetics and wellness, emphasizing diversity and inclusivity in its approach.
For updates, follow The Medical Societe on Instagram.
Jazzolynn Kelly
The Medical Societe
info@themedicalSociete.com