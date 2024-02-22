Counter Coalition Poll Sheds Light on Key Issues in California’s 29th Congressional District
Newly announced Super-PAC releases finding of a poll ahead of the hotly contested Democratic primary in CA-29.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly announced Super-PAC, Counter Coalition, has released the findings of a groundbreaking poll conducted ahead of the hotly contested Democratic primary in California’s 29th Congressional District.
In an effort to amplify the voices of ordinary citizens, Counter Coalition conducted a comprehensive poll to gauge the concerns and opinions of likely primary voters in CA-29. The poll, which engaged 150 voters via text message, represented diverse genders, ages, and ethnicities, providing valuable insight into the priorities and sentiments of the electorate in this crucial district.
Methodology:
Counter Coalition's poll engaged 150 likely primary voters in California’s 29th Congressional District with a margin of error of ±8%. The sample deliberately encompassed a wide range of demographics to ensure a representative and inclusive snapshot of the electorate. By utilizing text messages as the mode of communication, Counter Coalition aimed to make the polling process more accessible and convenient for participants.
Key Findings:
Top Voter Concerns: The Economy, Healthcare, and Crime:
The poll uncovered that voters in California’s 29th Congressional District primarily focus on three key issues: the economy, healthcare, and crime. These findings underline the relevance of these topics in shaping the electorate's opinions and preferences.
Public Disapproval of Foreign Interest Group Influence:
A striking revelation from the poll is the overwhelming disapproval of foreign interest groups influencing American elections. Out of the 150 respondents, only 9 expressed acceptance of such involvement. This suggests a clear consensus among voters in the district against external entities attempting to sway the democratic process.
Conclusion:
Initiatives like this poll play a pivotal role in fostering a more transparent and equitable democratic process. The results highlight the pressing issues that voters in California’s 29th Congressional District hold dear and reinforce the importance of countering external influences to safeguard the integrity of our elections. In the pursuit of a more inclusive democracy, the findings from this poll serve as a call to action for both voters and policymakers alike.
Counter Coalition’s Mission:
Counter Coalition was founded with a clear objective — to counteract the influence of corporate and foreign dark-money groups on American elections. The group seeks to empower voters by ensuring that their voices are not drowned out by the vast financial resources wielded by such entities, thereby fostering a more transparent and equitable democratic process.
For media inquiries, please contact press@countercoalition.org.
About Counter Coalition:
Counter Coalition is a newly established independent expenditure political group dedicated to promoting transparency and fairness in the American political system. Through initiatives like comprehensive polling, Counter Coalition aims to empower voters and counteract the influence of corporate and foreign dark-money groups on elections.
Saif Iqbal
Counter Coalition
