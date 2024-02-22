Team Primary Care Summit brings together primary care leaders in Canada

The Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine holds a two-day summit, gathering health care experts to enhance primary care training

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine (FAFM) of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) kicks off the first day of the two-day Team Primary Care (TPC) Summit at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa. This event brings together Canada's leading health care professionals, educators, policy-makers, and community leaders involved with the TPC project.



The TPC initiative was launched in 2022 to effect transformative change in how primary care practitioners train to work together. Funded by Employment and Social Development Canada, TPC is a project of the FAFM, implemented with the leadership of the CFPC and the Canadian Health Workforce Network (CHWN), involving an unprecedented representation of primary care professions.

By its conclusion, the Summit will showcase the results and lessons learned through the TPC project to support the spread, scale, and sustainability of transformed primary care training and education and to equip Canada’s workforce for more effective team-based care.

Team Primary Care brought together more than 20 primary care professions, facilitated the development of 18 projects that directly influenced front-line primary care, and introduced several cross-cutting initiatives. This collaborative effort resulted in new curricula, training modules, and practical tools. As part of the comprehensive TPC project, the FAFM launched the Workplace Integrated Demonstration (WID) Projects Grant which allowed 14 primary care practices to establish new or optimize existing multidisciplinary teams.

"The Team Primary Care Summit is an opportunity to discuss how to design training and education programs to effectively deliver primary care in Canada and approach primary care education and practice in Canada," said Dr. Frank Martino, incoming Chair of the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine. "Through the collective efforts of over 100 partners and the support of federal funding, we are making decisive strides towards building a primary care workforce equipped to deliver comprehensive, team-based care."

The Team Primary Care project is set to end on March 31, 2024.

About the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine

The Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine (FAFM) was established in 1994 to advance the discipline of family medicine through research and education initiatives. It is the only Canadian charity dedicated to supporting the family medicine profession. The FAFM offers numerous awards, research grants, scholarships, and initiatives to support the training and continuing professional development of medical students, family medicine residents, and family physicians at every stage of their career. In addition, the FAFM supports initiatives aligned with its mission through grant programs, strategic partnerships and ad hoc initiatives that address current and emerging priorities in family medicine and primary care.

About the College Of Family Physicians of Canada

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional organization that represents more than 42,000 members across the country. The College establishes the standards for and accredits postgraduate family medicine training in Canada’s 17 medical schools. It reviews and certifies continuing professional development programs and materials that enable family physicians to meet certification and licensing requirements. The CFPC provides high-quality services, supports family medicine teaching and research, and advocates on behalf of the specialty of family medicine, family physicians, and the patients they serve.

About the Canadian Health Workforce Network

The Canadian Health Workforce Network is a knowledge exchange network of researchers, decision-makers, and other knowledge users with expertise in health workforce planning, policy and management. Its internationally recognized, interdisciplinary and intersectoral health workforce research expertise provides an excellent foundation to lead large, multi-stakeholder projects to address complex health workforce challenges, while building capacity in both official languages.

