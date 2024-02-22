Surging Awareness of Workplace Safety Fosters Global Sales of Protective Gloves. The Protective Glove Market is Set to Develop at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, growing focus on workplace safety drives global demand for protective gloves, reflecting heightened awareness of occupational hazards. An increase in healthcare activities shapes the demand for medical-grade protective gloves.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protective glove market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 21.2 billion in 2024. The sales of protective gloves are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034. The demand for protective gloves is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 40.6 billion by 2034.



The primary catalysts advancing the growth of the disposable glove market include the expanding healthcare industry, increased accidents and injuries, a growing awareness of job hazards, and occupational safety and health laws.

Forces Steering Growth in the Protective Glove Market

The adoption of protective gloves has increased across several industries, including manufacturing, chemical processing, construction, and healthcare, due to growing awareness of the significance of workplace safety and employee well-being.

Employers are required by strict government and industry-imposed workplace safety standards and regulations to supply the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), including gloves, to shield employees from potential risks. The demand for protective gloves is fostered by adherence to such regulations.

Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19021

Growth Avenues in the Protective Glove Industry

For the safety of medical personnel and to prevent the spread of infections, protective gloves are necessary in the healthcare industry, which includes clinics, hospitals, and labs. Manufacturers of protective gloves stand to benefit greatly from the continued need for healthcare services.

Protective gloves are necessary to protect employees from workplace hazards in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, automotive, and chemical processing. The demand for specialized, high-quality gloves is rising as industrial activities continue to expand.

Inhibitors to Expansion of the Protective Glove Market

The cost of protective gloves varies, particularly if they are made for a specific purpose or have sophisticated functions, which constrains the disposable glove market. Particularly in cost-conscious businesses, price sensitivity among consumers restricts the adoption of protective gloves.

Economic downturns and recessions, which result in decreased building and industrial activity, are predicted to inhibit the demand for protective gloves. In difficult economic times, protective glove manufacturers reduce discretionary spending, which includes purchasing gloves and other safety gear.

Regional Outlook

The market growth in Asia Pacific is stimulated by worker safety awareness and the adoption of protective gloves in industries like food processing and healthcare. Sustainable growth is promoted by changes in the competitive environment of the Asia Pacific protective glove market brought about by technological developments and the introduction of novel materials.

Demand for protective gloves is spurred by North America's growing focus on worker safety and hygiene requirements, especially in industries like food processing and healthcare. The competitive landscape is governed by innovation and product differentiation due to the prevalence of strict rules and standards and the growing awareness of the relevance of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Europe continues to witness growth in the safety glove market diversity and the formation of specialty segments due to the emergence of specialist glove variations catering to niche industries like aerospace and automotive manufacturing.

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19021

“Growing workplace safety awareness is expected to propel significant expansion in the protective glove market. The increasing focus on employee well-being is reflected in the rising demand across various industries, which fosters expansion in the safety glove market and drives technological innovation,” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)



Key Takeaways

The nitrile segment in the material category is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. In the type category, the reusable segment is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States safety glove market is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

through 2034. The United Kingdom protective glove market is envisioned to develop at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China’s safety glove market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2034.

through 2034. The South Korean protective glove market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The Japan disposable glove market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Protective glove market players are planning ahead to boost their sales in profitable regions and are implementing a range of penetration techniques. Some strategies in the safety glove market include product launches, alliances, acquisitions, partnerships, and the attraction of local and international distribution networks.

Top Players in the Protective Glove Market

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Ansell group

TOWA CORPORATION

Hartalega Holdings Berhad



Notable Developments

GIIB Holdings Bhd announced in May 2022 that its first glove production facility had opened. The company disclosed that the new manufacturing facility, established by its subsidiary GIIB Healthcare Products Sdn Bhd with a 51% ownership stake, features five double former glove-dipping production lines capable of producing 1.05 billion units annually.

Kimberly-Clark Professional disclosed that Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves were introduced in January 2022. According to the company, the newly introduced industrial gloves were designed for strong tactile sensitivity and enhanced comfort during extended wear. The gloves are marketed to have a unique skin-protection feature called Low Derma Technology.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19021

Key Segments

By Material:

Nitrile

Latex

Neoprene

Leather

Vinyl

Others

By Type:

Reusable

Disposable

By Application:

Chemical

Mechanical

Biological

Thermal

Others



By End-use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Construction

Transportation

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

The global marine hatch covers market is projected to record a robust CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 327.7 million by the end of 2033.

The India electrical testing services market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 308.4 million by 2033. with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global industrial weighing equipment market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2033. A CAGR worth 5% is expected for the market during the forecast period.

The worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to record a 4.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, reaching a valuation of US$ 6,555.9 million.

The duct fans market is expected to rise to US$ 162,788.1 million by 2033. The sales are expected to record a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The combined cooling heat and power plants market is expected to grow at an impressive 5.8% CAGR through 2033, when it is expected to be valued US$ 4.0 billion.

By 2033, the power quality equipment market is expected to be valued US$ 69.65 billion. Over the course of the projected period, power-quality equipment sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.25%.

By 2034, the outdoor LED lighting market is projected to be valued US$ 27 billion, growing at a moderate 6.8% annual pace.

By 2034, the energy-efficient motors market is expected to reach US$ 151.0 billion. Over the course of the forecast period, a CAGR of 9.8% is anticipated for its growth.

By 2034, the industrial power supplies market is projected to be worth US$ 21.5 billion. From 2024 to2034, the industrial power supply is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.1%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani