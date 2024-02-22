Culture Genesis and Pixability Partner to Accelerate Advertiser Investment in Underrepresented YouTube Creators

Putting diverse creators at the forefront, the partnership is the latest from Pixability’s Inclusive Media Initiative

LOS ANGELES and BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Genesis , the largest Black-owned digital video network reaching 33 million U.S. households as verified by Comscore, today announced an exclusive sales partnership with Pixability, the leader in brand suitability and contextual targeting solutions for advertisers on YouTube. The partnership is the latest development in Pixablity’s recently announced Inclusive Media Initiative (IMI), a first-of-its-kind DE&I solution that aims to ensure investment in diverse communities and creators, giving those creators a voice and choice about which communities they represent.



Historically, Black creators have been significantly overlooked in advertising, posing a challenge for brands to authentically engage and invest in them at scale. Moreover, brand safety concerns and widespread use of keyword exclusions have further marginalized them.

“Major advertisers want premium partnerships with high-end multicultural creators and the ability to support creators at scale who may not yet be household names. Our partnership with Pixability gives them both,” said Shaun Newsum , co-founder of Culture Genesis.

The partnership lets Culture Genesis combine its market-leading YouTube reserve multicultural inventory with Pixability’s network of participating IMI creators, providing unmatched scale and efficiency for advertisers to reach diverse audiences. As the only partner in the YouTube Measurement Program certified by Google for Brand Suitability, Contextual Targeting, and Content Insights, Pixability stands alone in offering a curated influencer opt-in network—which empowers YouTube creators to self-identify within their diverse communities. Further, Culture Genesis complements Pixability's Measurement program to provide a first-of-its-kind offering for marketers on YouTube.

"I am pleased to see trusted Google Partners, both of whom are passionate about supporting diverse YouTube creators, making it easier for advertisers to support their inclusive media initiatives while accomplishing their campaign goals," commented Tara Walpert Levy , Vice President, Americas, at YouTube.

Through both parties’ strategic relationships with YouTube, major advertisers and holding companies can now leverage the largest inventory of premium multicultural Millennial and Gen-Z-targeted content in concert with the scale of Pixability’s network of self-identified diverse creators for the first time.

David George , CEO of Pixability, added: “Advertisers have inadvertently marginalized quality content creators from diverse groups for years due to blanket keyword exclusion strategies. Our collaboration with Culture Genesis makes it easy for brands and their agencies to support underrepresented creators at scale on YouTube and to measure and achieve their advertising campaign goals.”

The move further fuels Culture Genesis's ongoing efforts to expand equity, ownership, and representation in digital media. Last month, the network announced that it had inked a partnership deal with Buzzfeed .



About Culture Genesis

Culture Genesis is a media-tech company and the largest Black-owned digital network, reaching 33M U.S. households, as verified by Comscore. Based in Los Angeles, Culture Genesis and its wholly owned subsidiaries, including All Def, empower multicultural publishers and creators to monetize their content through its more than 120 YouTube channels. A certified minority-owned company, Culture Genesis has partnered with holding companies including GroupM, Publicis Groupe, and Havas — and world-class brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, General Mills, Ford, and Mars-Wrigley. For more information, visit https://www.culturegenesis.com .

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company that empowers the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising across YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression matter by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Dentsu, Stagwell, and GroupM, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce and CVS. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

