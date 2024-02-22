Blue Diamond Resorts Unveils “Diamond Jetsetter Experience” The Ultimate All-Inclusive Adventure

Private Jet Experience with a Personal Butler. From Your Door To Your Resort

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, the most innovative and fastest growing resort chain in the Caribbean, is flying high with the unveiling of its new Diamond Jetsetter Experience: The Ultimate All-Inclusive Adventure with upscale offerings to delight the most discerning travelers at beachfront Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in Antigua, Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana and Saint Lucia, and transportation via the brand’s new luxury private aviation service Blue Diamond Jets to get them there and back in style. Together, the inspired offerings reveal just how far over the top the Blue Diamond Resorts is ready to go to tailor remarkable hospitality experiences, amenities and services for guests to make memories amid the tropical beauty and inviting spirit of the Caribbean.

Blue Diamond Jets offers private jet service from Toronto or New York. This ensures a soaring start to the Ultimate All-Inclusive Package getaways, featuring personalized air transportation for six guests (additional guests quoted separately). Guests are headed for a once-in-a-lifetime, 5- or 7-night escape in Chairman and Producers Luxury Suites, two-bedroom swim-out, and oceanfront suites. These luxurious accommodations span over 3000 square feet, including spacious living room and dining room areas, a kitchen, pool table, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, as well as king-size and queen-size bedrooms.

Guests can look forward to pick up at their home by a Personal Butler in a private SUV, with assistance available for packing. Complete flight check-in and the delivery of personalized resort bracelets enable them to access their suite at the destination. Additionally, a host of luxury services and amenities await them upon arrival at the resort. Personal Butler services continue in-flight with amenities including aromatherapy with essential oils from The Royal Spa and a dining menu crafted by a signature Royalton or Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts Restaurant highlighted by bottomless mimosas.

Upon arrival in the Caribbean, the Ultimate All-Inclusive Package will kick into high gear with refreshments and personal greeting by hotel executive staff and direct access for guests via their special bracelets to their Chairman or Producers Suite, as top-of-the-line accommodations at Royalton and Planet Hollywood addresses are known, arrayed with distinctive amenities including monogrammed slippers and robes, top-shelf spirits, an aromatherapy menu, and nightly turndown service with pastries.

Guests hungry for more will get it – and then some – with package inclusions such as private dinner experiences at restaurants and on the beach. Additionally, they will enjoy a spirited Mixology Class and a Wine Tasting Session poured under the light of noon. Lunch will be prepared in their suite by a resort chef, and daily breakfast service will be provided on their private terrace. Additional complimentary offerings include daily access to a private beach or pool cabana with a personal catering of lunch from the resort restaurants, a beach photoshoot to frame memories as pretty as they can be, and much more. All spa treatments are included for guests booking this package, along with unlimited hydrotherapy sessions at The Royal Spa or PH Spa. Package guests will also be treated to a Private Catamaran Sunset Excursion tracing beautiful coastlines lapped by the crystal-blue sea, as well as a Cultural Experience in keeping with the destination.

Blue Diamond Resorts’ new Ultimate All-Inclusive Package starts at $139,999 USD for 6 guests traveling as a group, with pricing covering all package inclusions: Private flights by Blue Diamond Jets from New York City or Toronto; stay at Royalton Luxury Resorts and/or Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts in top suites from the Diamond Club™ and Star Class™ room categories; luxury roundtrip airport-to-hotel land transportation; exclusive resort experiences and amenities; deluxe destination excursions.

To learn more or to request a booking for this exclusive getaway with the Ultimate All-Inclusive Package please visit Blue Diamond Resorts’ package website.

