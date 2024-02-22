Waldencast Announces New “Creative Council” of Industry Pioneers and Disruptors

Company Appoints Renowned Mazdack Rassi as Waldencast’s Global Brand Director to Lead the Creative Council and Brand Positioning

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or “the Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced the formation of a new Creative Council. The interdisciplinary team of industry disruptors will come together to help Waldencast stay ahead of the curve by ideating on long-term macro and micro-trends in the beauty and wellness industry, and to ensure the Company evolves to meet customer needs now and in the future.



The Creative Council will focus on what is next in beauty, wellness, and culture. The goal of the powerhouse group is to provide a pulse on trends and become the dreamers and makers of what these industries will look like in the future.

“Waldencast is on a journey to build a global, best in class beauty and wellness platform over time that creates, acquires and scales the next generation of high growth purpose driven brands,” said Waldencast Co-Founder and CEO Michel Brousset. “Creativity is at the heart of our DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring together this best-in-class collective of pioneers and free thinkers to help operationalize our endeavors, while staying true to our purpose and upholding our brand-driven approach as we continue our next phase of growth.”

The Creative Council will be led by Mazdack Rassi, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at Milk Makeup and newly-appointed Global Brand Director at Waldencast. In addition to these roles, Mr. Rassi also founded Milk Studios, which connects fashion, music, photography, media and film. Through this, he has become a creative partner to many designers and brands including, David Beckham, Calvin Klein, Telfar, and the late Virgil Abhloh.

“I believe Waldencast will be a very special house of brands in the beauty industry for years to come, and I am excited to take on this new role as Global Brand Director,” said Mazdack Rassi. “Leading the Creative Council is a privilege, and I cannot wait to help implement the trends and ideas that this talented dream team suggests to help shape the future of Waldencast in ways that benefit key stakeholders – including the brand founders, the teams, and the investors.”

Each member of the Creative Council has founded or built businesses that positively impact their respective industries across beauty, retail, design, branding, and more. In addition to Mr. Rassi, the members include:

Mona Kattan, Founder of Kayali Fragrances, and Co-Founder and Global President of Huda Beauty

Geoff Cook, Partner at Base Design

Jyothi Rao, Board Director, Strategic Advisor & Mentor

Piers North, Creative Director

Brooke Wall, Founder and Chairperson of The Wall Group

Roger Schmid, Fragrance Expert Executive



"As an entrepreneur and founder of multiple global brands with a deep love for the beauty industry, I was thrilled to join the Waldencast Creative Council," said Mona Kattan, Co-Founder and Global President of Huda Beauty and Kayali. "I look forward to working with this unique group of dreamers, who are at the forefront of the evolution of beauty, and supporting Waldencast as it becomes a new titan in the beauty industry."

To learn more about the Waldencast Creative Council, please visit this page.

