USOSM Partner Practices Earn “World-Class” Net Promoter Scores Year-After-Year

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once again, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) surgeon partners have achieved world-class Net Promoter Score™ (NPS) status, earning an overall NPS of 86 for 2023. NPS system founder Bain & Company designates any score above zero as “good,” with above 50 as “excellent” and above 80 as “world-class.”



According to reputation management company Birdeye, USOSM’s surgeon partners consistently achieve an overall NPS of 80+, and those numbers have gone up year-over-over. This is particularly significant, when taking into account that the average NPS for the entire healthcare industry is approximately 58. In addition, it’s higher than the reported NPS for successful retail and restaurant giants, such as Amazon (NPS 73), Netflix (NPS 67), and Chick-fil-A (NPS 58).

USOSM is a management services company that works exclusively with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Founded in November 2017, the company was the first of its kind. Widely recognized as a leader in its space, USOSM now has approximately 230 surgeon partners -- all of which, achieve an NPS of 80+, year-after-year.

“Very few companies worldwide can say that they consistently achieve an NPS of 80+. Patient satisfaction is extremely important to us,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “We’re committed to providing our surgeon partners with the support they need to create outstanding experiences for their patients and their families.”

USOSM recommends its partner practices send NPS survey questions to every patient. To eliminate bias, the surveys are sent through a third-party, which records responses and calculates NPS in real time.

“These short surveys provide timely and valuable insight into the patient experience, so that we can identify and address any areas that have room for improvement,” added Hall.

Surveys are sent out with questions asking for a rating on patient experience from zero to 10, with zero being the worst and 10 being the best. Survey respondents are separated into three categories:

Promoters, who give ratings of nine or 10. These are usually loyal patients, who refer others.

Passives, who give ratings of seven or eight. While not necessarily dissatisfied, these lukewarm respondents are more likely to seek alternative healthcare in the future.

Detractors, who give ratings of zero to six. In general, these are dissatisfied patients, who are more likely to give bad reviews.



NPS measures customer experience, tracks customer loyalty, and helps predict and influence business growth. Scores are calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters. This means the rating can range anywhere from -100 to +100. A score that’s above zero suggests that the practice has more promoters than detractors, which is why anything above zero is considered a “good” score.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 26 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

