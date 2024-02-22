Navigating Instability: EU’s strategic response to African security challenges and future initiatives

The withdrawal of French contingents from Niger marks the end of a decade-long EU military involvement in the Sahel. With Niamey announcing the end of EUMPM and EUCAP Niger, EU presence in the country has met a fate much like the one in Mali and Burkina Faso. Concerns are being raised regarding the future of European troops stationed in other African countries, all the while the United Nations Security Council unanimously agreed on the gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Yet, while its prospects seem bleak, ensuring sustainable stability in Africa will likely remain a European priority in the coming years.

Read the full analysis at the original link.

About the author

Julien Potin is a researcher at Finabel – European Army Interoperability Centre.