Majority of Europeans don’t believe Ukraine will win the war, new survey finds

Two years after Russia’s war against Ukraine, public opinion on the conflict is not optimistic. According to a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations, only one in ten respondents believe that Ukraine can win. 20 percent believe that Russia will win. According to the Berlin-based think tank, 41 percent of respondents want Europe to put pressure on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia. 17,000 people in 12 European countries took part in the survey.

