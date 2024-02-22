Experiences that Transform: How Eagle Dancer Promises a Transformative Journey of Beauty, Luxury, and Renewal

Eagle Dancer serves as a sanctuary where guests can truly unwind, rejuvenate, and rediscover the beauty of life, with every detail thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of wonder and serenity.

Sedona, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern life bombards us with distractions, from endless notifications to never-ending to-do lists. It is easy to feel overwhelmed by these constant demands and pressures, hence the need for people to take a step back, unwind, and embark on a journey of personal transformation. This journey is all about finding inner balance and peace, which are essential for facing life's challenges.

Eagle Dancer, Sedona, Arizona's exceptional retreat, offers a sanctuary for couples and solo travelers seeking unparalleled beauty and personal growth. Here, visitors can disconnect from the noise of everyday life and focus on rejuvenation, self-discovery, and introspection. It is situated at the highest residential point in Sedona, offering unparalleled views of the surrounding red rock landscape—an experience unmatched by any other in the area. With this, it emerges as a destination within a destination.

The premier wellness oasis is the culmination of a lifetime of extensive travels and diverse cultural experiences of its founders, Huib Stroomberg and Iona Brode. Huib and Iona, both with deeply spiritual roots, made it their mission to build a haven that goes beyond conventional hospitality following their successful careers as master sommeliers and a global corporate executive, respectively.

Their journey began in 2018 when they stumbled upon Eagle Dancer while searching for a home of their own. Despite the daunting renovations required, they were captivated by the property's beauty, magic, and unique energy. The property itself encompasses a transformative energetic frequency, adding to its appeal of being the ultimate destination for those seeking renewal and healing.

Eagle Dancer has a rich history, dating back to its construction in 1969 by the renowned architect Bob McIntyre. Its adobe brick walls, bearing McIntyre's distinctive curved style, portray timeless elegance and craftsmanship. It was originally the home of Platt Cline, a newspaper editor and champion of Native American rights. It then became a property of the Hollywood icon Ann Miller and the esteemed Wrigley family. Essentially, Eagle Dancer boasts a lineage as rich and diverse as its architecture.

Huib and Iona believe that beauty, love, and intention possess the transformative power to enrich lives. Therefore, they built Eagle Dancer with the vision to create a space for guests to experience rejuvenation, reconnection, and inner harmony, leaving them feeling revitalized and centered. Their philosophy revolves around emanating love, opening oneself to beauty's healing powers, connecting to the energy of life and each other, and celebrating abundance.

With an all-encompassing foundation, Eagle Dancer offers various experiences designed to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. Its contemporary luxury accommodations showcase jaw-dropping views of Sedona's iconic red rocks, providing a sense of privacy yet remaining conveniently located just a 1.2-mile drive from the finest dining, shopping, and attractions in Sedona.

It is also worth noting that guests have access to a private trail leading to over 15 hikes, including Sugarloaf Mountain and The Seven Sacred Pools, allowing them to immerse themselves fully in the tranquility of the Sedona experience. Meanwhile, the amenities at Eagle Dancer elevate the guest experience to new heights of luxury and relaxation.

The spa area boasts indulgent features, including an aromatherapy steam room, a commercial-grade cedar dry sauna, a hydrotherapy hot tub, and a saltwater swimming pool. Each room is designed with indoor fireplaces, fire pits, and double showers, creating an atmosphere of romance and comfort. Wine enthusiasts are in for a pleasant surprise with guaranteed curated wine experiences led by Huib, a master of wine and hospitality. Unique evenings in Eagle Dancer entail exploring a selection of fine wines while enjoying lively conversation and expert guidance from their hosts.

What makes Eagle Dancer further stand out is its on-property energy vortexes that serve as conduits for harnessing the healing powers of beauty. Huib and Iona incorporate distinct elements, such as pure granite walls, fountains, and hand-carved Buddha statues, to foster deeper connection and inner peace.

The founders even draw inspiration from the insights of Japanese researcher Masaru Emoto's work on the effects of human consciousness on water to incorporate elements of water consciousness into their offerings. They also partner with Sedona's most accomplished practitioners to offer a range of healing modalities and wellness services. Guests can embark on a holistic wellness journey with experts on energy experiences like Reiki and Sound Healing and physical healing modalities like massage and reflexology.

When asked about their primary objective with this venture, the founders remarked, "The human element is most important to us. At Eagle Dancer, we prioritize personal interaction with our guests. Our goal is to provide guests with an experience that leaves them feeling awestruck by the beauty of Sedona's red rocks and invites them to immerse in a world of refined luxury and total relaxation. We want to do this all while retaining the history and architecture of the place and also bringing modernization to the forefront."

To show their commitment to this mission, their plans include the opening of two new properties, one at Lake Powell, (Arizona) and another in Santa Barbara (California). These expansions build upon the concept they initiated over five years ago, aiming to refine and enhance the unique experience they offer.

