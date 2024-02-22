Medical Implant Market Size Worth US$ 1,80,912.8 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

The Rising Chronic Illnesses, the Growing Need for Less Invasive Therapies, and Technological Advancements are Enhancing Growth in the Medical Implant Industry

Rockville , Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical implants market size is estimated to be US$ 86,687.2 million in 2024. The market has experienced significant growth and is expected to reach US$ 1,80,912.8 million by 2034, with a steady CAGR of 7.6%. These artificial devices or tissues replace or enhance damaged biological structures, mimicking the function of natural tissues and organs, thereby improving patients' quality of life and health outcomes.



The medical implant industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic disease among older adults, offering a practical alternative to conventional treatment methods, such as neurological, orthopedic, and cardiovascular implants. Moreover, the burden of musculoskeletal disorders is on the rise, which has further bolstered the demand for medical implants.

The high cost of implant treatment and the stringent rules and regulations or approval processes for medical implants likely hamper the market growth. The high cost of implant treatment can make it less affordable for patients, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, leading to lower demand for medical implants. On the other hand, the stringent approval processes can increase the time and cost of getting medical implants approved, making it difficult for manufacturers to bring new products to the market.

The medical implant market is expected to proliferate throughout the projection period, driven primarily by a robust product pipeline. Over the next ten years, the sector is anticipated to grow gradually as more innovative and potent implantations are developed and made available. As a result, businesses and start-ups will have an excellent opportunity to profit from the growing demand for organic implantations.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,80,912.8 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The medical implant market is expected to grow at 7.6% through 2034.

The market for medical implants in North America is expected to expand with a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.

The medical implants industry in East Asia is projected to grow at a rate of 9.3% until 2034.

In 2024, the United States medical implant market is likely to command 90.8% of the market.

China is anticipated to have 57.1% of the market share in 2024 for medical implants.



“Development in smart implant technology embedded with sensors to reduce the failure rates of implants and improve patient satisfaction is the key focus of medical device manufacturers in developed and emerging economies.” States the Fact.MR. Analyst

Key Market Players Profiled in This Report

Novartis International AG

Sorin S.p.A

Boston Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Tornier N.V.

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Edwards Life-sciences Corporation

Orthofix International N.V.

Biotronik, Inc.

Livanova Plc

NuVasive, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Medical Implants Market Fosters Novel Developments Worldwide

Market players focus on providing reasonably priced therapy and smart solutions to thrive in the highly competitive medical implant industry. Leading companies emphasize getting FDA clearance and developing regional distribution partnerships to expand their market reach and revenues. Local production helps businesses reach new markets, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce operating expenses.

To expand their range of medical implant products, healthcare industry players proactively devote resources to research and development. These companies aggressively extend their global reach by introducing new products, concluding agreements, seeking mergers and acquisitions, and raising awareness.

