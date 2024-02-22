Food Lion Feeds Pays Tribute to Associates by Providing Meals for Hunger Relief

1 million meals donated since 2021 honors essential work of associates and amplifies awareness about food insecurity

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds pays tribute to its associates by helping to provide a total of 1 million meals* since 2021 to its longstanding partner Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The donation is made on behalf of Food Lion’s 82,000 associates to honor them on Supermarket Associate Day on Feb. 22, with 350,000 meals being donated in 2024. The remaining 650,000 meals were donated from 2021-2023. Food Lion has contributed the meals on its associates’ behalf to show appreciation for the countless caring ways they help customers nourish their families.

The day of celebration is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers. In 2021, FMI, The Food Industry Association, declared Feb. 22 as a day to recognize essential workers who support their customers and communities. Their commitment was critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every day, our associates across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint engage with our efforts to address food insecurity, because our neighbors and their families count on us to nourish them and set them up for success,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Our meal donation aligns with our commitment to nourish our neighbors experiencing hunger and applauds our associates and their ongoing support of Food Lion Feeds. We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. This donation is another way to say ‘thank you’ to our associates and demonstrate care for the towns and cities we serve.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. In 2023, Food Lion Feeds provided the equivalent of 182 million meals**, an increase of 24 million meals over 2022. Contributing to that total, Food Lion Feeds donated more than 69 million meals through its pioneering food rescue program. Each of Food Lion’s 1,108 stores distributes unsold, edible food that might otherwise go to waste to a community feeding partner to nourish neighbors. Food Lion created the program in partnership with Feeding America in 2000.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 1 billion meals** to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025. For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

CONTACT: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/435f056a-c9ae-42bd-8589-15604360e838