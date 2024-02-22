Professional Diversity Network (PDN) Hosts Successful Virtual Career Fair for National Urban League (NUL), Celebrating Black History Month

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced the return of the highly successful virtual career fair produced by the National Urban League (NUL), in honor of Black History Month.



The event, which took place on February 15th, featured virtual booths from 40 employers offering opportunities across various industries. With the support of PDN's innovative IQ sourcing model, the event attracted nearly 4,000 registered candidates from diverse backgrounds, industries, and skill sets, more than double the registrations from the Black History Month event hosted the previous year. The IQ model leverages digital analytics and AI to enhance the quality of event attendees, enabling employers to connect with highly qualified candidates tailored to their needs.

Carrie Dunham, Vice President of Events at PDN, expressed her satisfaction with the event's success, stating, “The utilization of our IQ sourcing model was instrumental in delivering a high-quality event experience for both employers and job seekers alike. We are thrilled to see the impact of our events on advancing diversity and inclusion within the workforce.”

Wanda Jackson, Chief Talent Officer at the National Urban League, highlighted the significance of collaboration with companies committed to building diverse workforces. She commented, “We are grateful for the support of companies like Experian, Cox Communications, and Benjamin Moore, who share our vision for creating equitable opportunities for all individuals in the workforce.”

The success of this virtual career fair underscores the power of collaboration and innovation in driving positive change within the workforce. PDN remains dedicated to empowering individuals from all backgrounds to achieve their professional aspirations.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

About the National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the Urban League collaborates at the national and local levels with community leaders, policymakers, and corporate partners to elevate the standards of living for African Americans and other historically underserved groups.

