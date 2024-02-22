Sound Royalties Starts 2024 on a High Note by Elevating Barbara Ocasio to Executive Team and Promoting Amandine Auguste to Vice President of Customer Relationship Management

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Royalties, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group and the music industry’s leading finance firm for the past decade, is positioning itself for another strong year of growth by announcing strategic leadership promotions. Barbara Ocasio has been elevated to the Sound Royalties Executive Team as Executive Vice President of Operations, while Amandine Auguste has been promoted to Vice President of Customer Relationship Management.



Ocasio has been a member of the Sound Royalties team since its inception in 2014, and most recently served as Vice President of Operations. She oversees the operations areas of the company, with an expanded leadership role across all departments and has more than a decade of experience in specialty finance operations. Her deep relationships within the music industry have paved the way for her to lead all aspects of building and acting on the company’s B2B, white label and business partnership initiatives. As the newest member of the Executive Team, she joins the ranks of CEO Alex Heiche, President Michael Bizenov, CFO Chuck Lowe and EVP/General Counsel Michael Damore. Ocasio is the first female and the first Latina to join the Executive Team.

“As one of the pioneering members of Sound Royalties, Barbara Ocasio has been instrumental in our exponential growth over the past decade,” noted Bizenov. “Her unwavering leadership in guiding the day-to-day workings of Sound Royalties as we’ve grown into a company that cements multi-million dollar deals and works with over 150+ payors make her a formidable force in this industry and a key component of the foundation of Sound Royalties.”

Most recently serving as the Director of Customer Relationship Management, Amandine is a 10-year veteran of Sound Royalties. A key player in streamlining processes across departments, Auguste is at the center of maintaining the safety and soundness of the company’s ever-growing data and shaping the overall customer experience -- which is at the forefront of everything Sound Royalties does. In her new role, Amandine will head the data and analytics team and continue to further develop Sound Royalties’ systems in innovative ways to enhance interactions with customers, ensuring an unparalleled experience within the music industry and across the company.

“At Sound Royalties, our success is measured by the satisfaction and trust of the music creatives we serve,” said Heiche. “Amandine Auguste’s promotion underscores our commitment to prioritizing customer relationships and delivering unparalleled service. Her promotion reflects her dedication and leadership in ensuring every music creative we work with feels valued and supported.”

These leadership promotions come on the heels of a strong 2023 for Sound Royalties, where the company inked major financing deals, including an eight-figure deal with El Alfa, the Dominican rapper and dembow star, and continued its dominance as the music financial services provider that works with more payors than any other in the industry -- without requiring creatives to relinquish ownership of their music.

For more information about Sound Royalties, please visit www.SoundRoyalties.com.

About Sound Royalties

Founded in 2014, Sound Royalties, LLC is a pioneer of music financing on all types of royalty streams. The company led the way to a new kind of access to funding, empowering music industry professionals in their projects, without ever taking ownership of their copyrights and allowing for ongoing cash flow instead of 100% recoupment. Thanks to its artist-friendly, financially sound approach, Sound Royalties has become the largest music financing service provider in the industry, with representatives around the world.

Sound Royalties has worked with thousands of music industry professionals, from emerging artists and rising stars to GRAMMY Award winners, as well as music distributors, publishers, and record labels in every genre. The company works with hundreds of thousands of songs and billions of streams that include credits by Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Steve Dorff, Wyclef Jean, Earl Bud Lee, Sonia Leigh, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Eliel Lind, El Alfa, Smokey Robinson, and so many more. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com. Sound Royalties is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44eb3c26-cf2c-4bb9-a78a-5c1e51096304

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb86bc3a-fc67-4b4d-aa6d-c997f9ac6f3f

Media Contact: Debbie Ehrman GoDigital@FinnPartners.com