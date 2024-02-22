Discover the Latest Additions to El Pollo Loco's Menu - Try the Irresistible New Double Baja Shrimp Tostada and Chicken & Shrimp Tostada

On February 22nd, order online or in the app and enjoy $0 fee delivery on these delicious new menu items

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. ("El Pollo Loco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading restaurant chain specializing in fire-grilled chicken, has introduced two new mouth-watering menu items. The new Double Baja Shrimp Tostada is loaded with double Baja Shrimp, avocado, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa fresca, and creamy cilantro dressing, all on top of a crunchy tostada shell. El Pollo Loco also combined its signature fire-grilled chicken with the juicy Baja Shrimp and added fresh toppings to create the delicious Chicken & Shrimp Tostada! Customers can enjoy a $0 delivery fee on their orders made through elpolloloco.com or in-app on 2/22/24, with a minimum purchase of $1. Visit www.elpolloloco.com/offers for terms and conditions.



"With double the protein, our new Double Baja Shrimp Tostada and Chicken & Shrimp Tostada are indulgent, filling, and irresistible," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. "They're a fantastic way to indulge your taste buds, and the Double Baja Shrimp Tostada makes a great meal option during Lent."

The two new offerings are now available at all El Pollo Loco restaurants for a limited time. On February 22, 2024, you can enjoy a $0 delivery fee when you make a minimum purchase of $1. This offer is only valid for participating locations within the EPL delivery areas. It cannot be used with third-party delivery services. Some additional restrictions may apply. For further details, please visit www.elpolloloco.com/offers .

To order food online for pickup or delivery, please visit ElPolloLoco.com or download the Loco Rewards app. By signing up for Loco Rewards™, you can earn points whenever you enjoy El Pollo Loco. You can redeem these points for various rewards, including free food. To learn more about this program, please visit the Loco Rewards page on our website.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine, and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com or follow us on social - Instagram , TikTok , Facebook or X .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52f85500-371b-4acd-84ce-cac5942056b2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fb5a080-f557-4a9f-ba6e-3d8e8d354701

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano | The ID Agency EPLmedia@theidagency.com