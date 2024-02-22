Model N Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that Model N management will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley TMT Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. PT (5:55 p.m. ET).

JMP Securities Technology Conference. This presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast of the live and replay presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the Model N website at https://investor.modeln.com/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech innovators. Our intelligent platform powers your digital transformation with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control.

Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carolyn Bass

investorrelations@modeln.com

Public Relations

BLASTmedia

modeln@blastmedia.com

