New Regulations May Be Coming To Combat Dangerous “Forever Chemicals” – This Cleantech Innovator Is Ready

Dennis Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO) was recently a guest on Benzinga’s All-Access.

BioLargo is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Its core products address Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), improve air quality and control infections and infectious diseases.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/live/HD8NhCSUz9w?si=kY8_GOr8j17UFX4h

