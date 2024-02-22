CAST invests Green Software Insights revenue to address human-caused climate change

NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulfilling last year’s pledge to donate 10% of revenue from the release of Green Software Insights to non-profit organizations supporting sustainability research and addressing human-caused global warming, CAST has now made the initial donation to Clean Air Task Force.

The nonprofit environmental organization works to help safeguard against the worst impacts of climate change by catalyzing the rapid global development and deployment of low carbon energy and other climate-protecting technologies through research and analysis, public advocacy leadership, and partnership with the private sector. CAST is dedicated to continuing to raise contributions to help address this pressing need.

“Transforming our energy system to address climate change is a monumental challenge, and we need all hands on deck to do it,” said Clean Air Task Force Executive Director Armond Cohen. “We’re grateful for CAST’s donation, which helps Clean Air Task Force advance its work to uncover important insights into the nature of the challenge and advance the new and innovative solutions we need to meet it.”

In addition to enabling hundreds of customers to optimize their data centers’ greenhouse gas emissions and resource utilization, CAST also utilizes Carbometrix to measure internally and lower its operational carbon footprint by all feasible means year over year.

“We are committed to making significant donations to address this most pressing need of our time, in addition to enabling our customers to do the same with our software intelligence product CAST Highlight,” said CAST CEO and founder Vincent Delaroche. “We use its rapid application portfolio analysis capabilities on own tech stack to reduce our green impact, while using Carbometrix to enable us to refine our operations down to shutting down office appliances and optimizing travel. In the grand scheme of things any singular company’s contribution may be modest, but we are fully devoted to doing our part, setting an example and encouraging all our colleagues, partners and customers to do the same.”

Additionally, CAST, a member of the Green Software Foundation, has provided research and has led the development of the OMG standard for measuring the extent to which software is efficient in using resources—Automated Source Code Resource Sustainability Measure.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit CASTsoftware.com.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.