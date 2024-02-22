Submit Release
Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 6-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 22 February 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar and the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 6 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

A recording of the webinar can be viewed on Nasdaq's Youtube account at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yov7qbfXEwg&list=PLeOLX3TaNx_9beN29GiSABM4b-SRJEhJ2


Presentation demonstrated at the webinar enclosed.


CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment


Primary Logo

