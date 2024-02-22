Recycled Glass Market is Dazzling Worldwide with Latest Rising Trends

Recycled Glass Market Research

Europe is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate, driven by supportive government regulations that promote the use of recycled glass.

Growing awareness regarding sustainable development among consumers along with supportive government regulations have boosted the growth of the global recycled glass market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global recycled glass market, as highlighted by Allied Market Research, is positioned for substantial growth, driven by factors such as heightened consumer awareness about sustainable development and supportive government regulations. Despite the market's promising outlook, several challenges loom large, such as complex recycling processes and high recycling costs. Notwithstanding these challenges, there are opportunities on the horizon, particularly in the form of innovations aimed at promoting recycled glass usage.

The report segments the global recycled glass market based on product, application, and geography. The product segment comprises cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder, with the cullet segment accounting for a substantial share in 2017 and expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the application segment includes bottle & container, flat glass, fiberglass, highway beads, and others. The flat glass segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, while the bottle & containers segment held the largest share in 2017.

Key players in the global recycled glass market include Strategic Materials, Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Momentum Recycling, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Glass Recycled Surfaces, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Harsco Corporation, Gallo Glass Company, Ngwenya Glass, and G.R.L Glasrecyclin.

In summary, while the global recycled glass market faces challenges, its growth prospects remain promising, with the potential for innovations and supportive government policies to create new opportunities.

