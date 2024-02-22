Gate Driver IC Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2030 | Top Players Infineon Tech, NXP, STMicroelectronics

Rise in adoption of smart home and smart grid technologies and need for high voltage devices drive the growth of the global gate driver IC market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gate Driver IC Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Transistor Type (MOSFET and IGBT), Semiconductor Material (Si, SiC, and GaN), Mode of Attachment (On Transistor and Discrete), Isolation Technique (Magnetic Isolation, Capacitive Isolation, and Optical Isolation), and Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The gate driver IC market size will reach $1.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030. By transistor type, MOSFET accounted more market share than IGBT in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period

The key factor that drives the gate driver IC market growth include the growing adoption of smart home and smart grid technologies and increase in need for high voltage operating devices. The key factors that hamper the growth of this market is the design complexities of gate driver ICs. The opportunity lies in the rapid electrification of automobiles and surge of power transistors in various renewable energy systems.

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT gate driver IC or power MOSFET gate driver IC. Gate driver MOSFET is widely used for switching purposes, hence is comparatively popular than IGBT. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In recent years, a much greater percentage of home appliances, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, including mild hybrids, and renewable energy products have implemented dedicated power semiconductors devices on-board, which are creating demand for gate driver ICs market and gate driver IC industry globally.

The supply chain of the gate driver is evolving, pushed by higher integration needs, as well as an increasing need for more complete product solutions. In addition to gate driver IC manufacturers, other players emerged along the supply chain to offer alternative solutions for various power management needs.

North America is the largest region, in terms of revenue generation, in the global gate driver IC market. The consumer electronics industry is well-established in North America, which has led to increased adoption of enhanced technologies. In addition, rapid growth in the sales of smart consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of electric vehicles across the world drives the global gate driver IC market share.

The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductor and electronics. Trade barriers are further constraining the demand and supply outlook. The overall production process is adversely affected as governments of different countries have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

The key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba, Texas Instrument, ROHM Semiconductors, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ON Semiconductor, and Semtech. These key players have adopted several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion, to increase their footprint in the gate driver IC industry during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The commercial sector is projected to be the major application during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific and Europe dominate the market in 2020.

• Europe is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in 2020 in the North America gate driver IC market.

