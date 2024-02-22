Water Softeners Market Big Growth Predicted for Market Size in the Future

Water Softeners Market Type

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Water Softeners Market by Type (Salt-based and Salt-free Water Softeners) and End Use (Residential, Industrial, and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides in-depth analyses of key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets. In 2017, the global water softeners market was valued at $2.05 billion, and it is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing population, resulting in higher demand for potable water, a rise in water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and increased acceptance of water softeners in various industrial applications are driving market growth. However, challenges like high operational, labor, and maintenance costs during the water softening process, along with environmental concerns, could hinder market expansion.

The report segments the market by product type into salt-based and salt-free water softeners. The salt-based water softener segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025, primarily due to its widespread use in households to improve water quality and extend the life of water-using appliances. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate (8.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2025) due to lower costs and no need for chemical purging to soften water.

In terms of applications, residential use accounted for the majority of market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead through 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the multiple benefits offered by water softeners in homes, such as chlorine reduction, odor and taste removal, and prevention of scale formation in appliances.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to lead the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR (8.5% from 2018 to 2025). Key players in the water softeners industry include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water Systems, Inc., and Ecowater Systems, LLC. These companies have been employing various strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

