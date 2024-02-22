EU and IOM Ukraine to build capacity of Ukrainian authorities on migration-related aspects of EU accession

The International Organisation for Migration’s (IOM) Mission in Ukraine launched a programme last week, with EU support, to build the capacity of Ukrainian authorities on migration-related aspects of accession to the European Union.

The first of several planned workshops took place last week and focused on the evolving EU migration law and practical experiences from other enlargement countries.

The workshop was facilitated by international experts from Odysseus Network, Albania, and IOM. It brought together participants from line ministries, government services, and the Government Office for Coordination on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

“Migration issues are part of the Fundamentals cluster of the EU legislation that candidate states should conform to — one of the most important in negotiations for future EU membership,” said Alejandro Eggenschwiler, Programme Manager at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

This event was organised within the ‘EU Support to Strengthening IBM in Ukraine (EU for Solidarity Lanes and IBM)’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by IOM.

Find out more

Press release