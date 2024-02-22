Submit Release
Seeds of Bravery: EU-funded project offers grant support to Ukrainian tech startups and SMEs

The EU-funded project ‘Seeds of Bravery’ (UASEEDs) is launching five new programmes to support Ukrainian tech startups and SMEs offering innovative solutions, services or products.

With this call, the project aims to support the integration of Ukraine’s innovative companies into European Innovation Ecosystems, as well as their business continuity and/or the expansion of their businesses into European markets.

The call is open to companies registered in Ukraine, ones that have been relocated (or registered in) to one of the Member States of the European Union and its Overseas Countries and Territories (OCT) or Horizon Europe Associated Countries after 24 February 2022. 

Grants ranging from €10,000 to €50,000 are available for the following programmes:

  • Business and Innovation Services;
  • Innovative Entrepreneurship;
  • Deep Tech Incubators;
  • Rebuild Ukraine;
  • Deep Tech Scale-up and Acceleration.

The combined financial support that one company may receive from the UASEEDs consortium cannot exceed €60,000.

The deadline for applications is 25 April 2025.

Seeds of Bravery is a €20 million project funded by the European Union under the European Innovation Council (EIC) to support Ukrainian tech startups by bringing them closer to the EU.

