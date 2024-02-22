Call for NGOs in Ukraine to introduce  ‘green rooms’ in police departments and safety classrooms on State Emergency Service premises

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced a grant to create so-called “green rooms” in police departments and safety classrooms on the State Emergency Service of Ukraine premises, as part of an EU-funded project.

A “green room” is a specially equipped room where police representatives, together with a psychologist, communicate with children (witnesses and/or victims of crimes, children in conflict with the law, child complainants, etc.) in the presence of their legal representatives during police activities.

A safety classroom is a space where the younger generation can learn the basics of a safe environment, including mastering the rules of fire and mine safety, as well as the basics of civil defence.

The grants will be funded as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’.

The call is open for non-governmental organisations and charitable organisations operating in the Chernihiv and Dnipro regions of Ukraine to apply.

The deadline for applications is 1 March 2024.

