SOPHiA GENETICS to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jurgi Camblong, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Muken, will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.



The fireside chat will be webcast live on the SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website. Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products, and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

Investor Contact Kellen Sanger IR@sophiagenetics.com Media Contact Kelly Katapodis media@sophiagenetics.com