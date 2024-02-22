Bauer Media Audio UK receives 6 nominations at Music Week Awards 2024

The Music Week Awards recognise achievement across the whole music industry, including record labels, music publishers, live, radio, marketing and PR. Each year, the prestigious awards are peer-voted and judged by an independent panel of specialist judges.

This year, Bauer Media Audio UK and its brands have once again been recognised for its Radio stations and presenters, with 6 nominations:

Radio Show

Anton Powers, KISS

The Front Porch With Baylen Leonard, Absolute Radio

Radio Station (sponsored by PPL)

Absolute Radio

Greatest Hits Radio

Kerrang! Radio

KISS

Winners will be announced at the ceremony, taking place on May 2nd at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. The full shortlist can be viewed here.