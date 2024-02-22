Robert D’Ovidio appointed Director (Music) Broadcast, On-Demand and Premium for Bauer Media Audio UK

Bauer Media Audio UK has appointed Robert D’Ovidio into the role of Director (Music) Broadcast, On-Demand and Premium, effective immediately. Reporting into Chief Content and Music Officer Ben Cooper, the position will see Rob bring the music teams together across Bauer brands, including Absolute Radio, KISS, Magic Radio, Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio, collaborating on cross-brand partnerships and initiatives.

Rob has been with Bauer Media since joining from Celador Radio in 2020 as part of Bauer’s acquisition of the radio group. Formerly Group Programme Director for Celador, Rob has played a pivotal role in the launch of Bauer’s Premium offering in the UK and has most recently headed up the content strategy for Bauer’s new audio content product Rayo.

Bringing together his experience and expertise from these areas, Rob will lead music teams across the business in overseeing how consumers enjoy music from our Bauer stations in all its forms, be it on-air or on-demand.

Ben Cooper, Chief Content & Music Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK said, ‘Rob brings an encyclopaedic knowledge of music and along with his fantastic experience, energy and passion will strategically lead the music teams to innovate and future proof our business. I’m delighted to see Rob take this next step in his career at Bauer.’

Robert D’Ovidio said, ‘I’m thrilled to be taking up this position in which I’ll get to work even more closely with our talented music teams across the business. I’m really proud of the fantastic artists partnerships that we forged in recent years and I’m really looking forward to building on that work this year and beyond, while making sure we continue to win new audiences in new ways.’

