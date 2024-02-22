Agricultural Disinfectants Market Maturity Future Proofing Your Business with Comprehensive Analysis

Agricultural Disinfectants Market Report

The global agricultural disinfectants market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled "Agricultural Disinfectants Market by Type (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorites and Halogens, Oxidizing Agents, Phenols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), and Application (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". This report indicates that the global agricultural disinfectants market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, experiencing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Factors Contributing to Market Growth:

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the global agricultural disinfectants market, including:

- The rising consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food.

- The increasing need to protect crops from pests and diseases, where agricultural disinfectants play a significant role.

- The growth in disease outbursts among livestock, which creates demand for agricultural disinfectants.

However, the market faces some constraints due to the negative impact of disinfectants.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significantly impacted the agricultural disinfectants market. Both countries were major producers of key agricultural chemicals and disinfectants, and the war has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and price increases for essential disinfectant products. This has posed challenges for farmers and agricultural businesses, affecting their ability to maintain biosecurity and protect crops and livestock. Geopolitical instability in the region has also created uncertainty in global markets, influencing trade dynamics and potentially leading to long-term shifts in the agricultural disinfectants industry.

Key Segments and Projections:

Based on the type of agricultural disinfectants, the "Others" segment, which includes peroxygens, formaldehyde, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, and glutaraldehyde, held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to continue dominating throughout the forecast period.

However, the phenols segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032 due to their potent antimicrobial properties.

Liquid agricultural disinfectants, which serve a crucial role in maintaining biosecurity and hygiene within the agricultural sector, are expected to dominate the market by 2032. Additionally, surface disinfection is expected to remain a critical component of infection control, contributing to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the agricultural disinfectants market by 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for food safety and crop protection measures, as well as government initiatives to promote sustainable farming practices.

Key Market Players:

The report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the agricultural disinfectants market, including LANXESS, STEPAN COMPANY, NEOGEN CORPORATION, CEVA, BAYER AG, NUFARM LIMITED, PROQUIMIA S.A., SANOSIL LTD., ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED, and CORTEVA. These companies have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions.

The report is valuable for understanding the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players in the agricultural disinfectants market.

