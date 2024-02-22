Aspira Women’s Health to Present at The Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana’s 3rd Annual NeauxCancer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at The Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana’s 3rd Annual NeauxCancer Conference taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 29 to March 2, 2024. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered for the conference.



Presentation Details: Date: Friday, March 1, 2024 Time: 9:30 am CST / 10:30 am EST Webcast: Click HERE to view the presentation Registration: Click HERE to register and attend the conference

About CAGLA

The Cancer Advocacy Group of Louisiana, Inc. (CAGLA) is a grassroots, non-profit advocacy organization committed to enhancing cancer care and research in Louisiana. The NeauxCancer Conference is an annual multi-day, multi-track CME/CE conference that attracts over 400 leaders in oncology, including medical oncologists, cancer surgeons, radiation oncologists, as well as advanced practice providers, medical trainees, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. The conference offers a wide variety of multi-disciplinary didactic sessions and expert panels focused on the advanced management of cancer patients, including the intersection of new and emerging therapies, novel surgical approaches, radiation oncology, target therapies immunotherapies, and the application of precision medicine. This year’s conference features 8-10 dynamic companies in a new investment track providing an opportunity to connect with attendees and investment advisors in the Gulf South.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatch® and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuite℠. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is comprised of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDx℠ risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheck℠ is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDx℠ test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including those relating to the timing and completion of any products in the pipeline development and other statements that are predictive in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “designed to,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release and other factors that may cause such differences include the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the expected timing of the closing of the offering. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company’s filings with the SEC, including those factors identified as “risk factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

