Global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market to reach a valuation of US$ 1,130.0 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by rising initiatives by government in promoting healthy lifestyle to curb obesity, growing number of gyms and wellness centers, strong presence of local players in China, and innovation in bioimpedance analyzers technology by integrating with wearable devices.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is projected that the integration of artificial intelligence would propel the global bioimpedance analyzer market to a worth of US$ 417.4 million by 2024. The market is anticipated to see new opportunities as a result of the trend, with a predicted CAGR of 10.5% between 2024 and 2034 and a total worth of over US$ 1,130.0 million by 2034.



The market is characterized by rapid technological innovations, including advancements in sensor technology, signal processing algorithms, and data analytics capabilities. The innovations drive the development of next generation bioimpedance analyzers with enhanced accuracy, reliability, and user friendly interfaces, catering to evolving user preferences and industry requirements.

The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into bioimpedance analysis systems enables automated data interpretation, predictive modeling, and personalized recommendations based on individual health profiles. AI driven bioimpedance analyzers can analyze large datasets, identify patterns, and provide actionable insights to users and healthcare providers, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.

Bioimpedance analyzers are increasingly utilized in sports science and performance optimization to assess the body composition, hydration status, and muscle quality of body of an athlete. Bioimpedance Analyzers Market Sales help athletes enhance performance, prevent injuries, and achieve peak physical condition, by monitoring changes in body composition over time and optimizing nutritional strategies and training protocols accordingly.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global bioimpedance analyzer market was valued at US$ 371.0 Million in 2023.

was valued at From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 13.1%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a By type, the multi frequency segment to account for a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a In terms of modality, the wired bioimpedance segment to account for a market share of 10.0% in 2024.

“Collaboration and partnerships between bioimpedance analyzer manufacturers, healthcare providers, research institutions, and technology companies facilitate knowledge exchange, product development, and market expansion. Strategic alliances enable stakeholders to leverage complementary expertise, resources, and distribution channels, driving innovation and market growth,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the bioimpedance analyzer market are

Bioparhom (France)

Akern (Italy)

Biodynamics Corporation (US)

Tanita Corporation (Japan)

Biotekna (Italy)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

InBody (South Korea)

EVOLT 360 (Australia)

RJL Systems (US)

Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd (China)

among others.



Key Development

In 2022, Analog Devices introduced MAX30009, a state of the art analog front end designed specifically for wearable bioimpedance monitoring. The innovative device boasts low power consumption and high performance, offering clinical grade vital sign measurements essential for patient assessment.





Bioimpedance Analyzer Market Size:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 417.4 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 1,130.0 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 10.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Type

Modality

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Bioparhom

Akern

Biodynamics Corporation

Tanita Corporation

Biotekna

Omron Corporation

InBody

EVOLT 360

RJL Systems

Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd





Segmentation Analysis of the Bioimpedance Analyzer Market

By Type:

Multi Frequency

Single Frequency

Dual Frequency



By Modality:

Wired Bioimpedance

Wireless Bioimpedance

By Application:

Whole Body Measurement

Segmental Body Measurement

By End User:

Hospitals

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

Home Users

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





