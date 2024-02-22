Submit Release
Dave to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on March 5ᵗʰ in San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced that the Company will participate in the upcoming Citizens JMP Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA on March 5, 2024.

The team will hold 1x1 meetings throughout the day and will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. PT. Please click here to view the live event. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your Citizens JMP representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian
press@dave.com


