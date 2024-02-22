Patriot Glass Solutions, a Subsidiary of C-Bond Systems, Receives Eight New Purchase Orders from Texas School Districts to Install its Ballistic and Security Films

These purchase orders add to the 165 schools where the Company’s products are already installed and adds to the Company’s previously announced backlog exceeding $3.4 million

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary has received eight purchase orders from various Texas school districts to install its ballistic-resistant system and its forced entry-resistant system. These purchase orders add to the 165 schools where the Company’s products are already installed and adds to the Company’s previously announced backlog, which now exceeds $3.4 million.



Patriot Glass Solutions’ C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology, which is applied onto the glass prior to the application of window film, and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bulletproof polycarbonate and is easy to install.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers forced entry-resistant film, applied with its proprietary glass strengthener, which is its C-Bond Secure product. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, “We expect that for the foreseeable future, we will continue to receive purchase orders from Texas schools as they implement increased school safety measures to be complaint with the Texas Education Agency’s 2023 Final Rule on school safety. We are also hearing that other states may follow suit and begin mandating certain minimum school safety requirements such as forced entry-resistant film for glass doors and windows.”

Patriot Glass Solutions’ backlog includes purchase orders the Company has already received and announced. The Company expects the majority of this backlog to be installed in 2024, but a portion of it could stretch into 2025 since some projects are new construction, etc.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that for the foreseeable future, we will continue to receive purchase orders from Texas schools as they implement increased school safety measures to be complaint with the Texas Education Agency’s 2023 Final Rule on school safety; the likelihood that other states may follow suit and begin mandating certain minimum school safety requirements such as forced entry-resistant film for glass doors and windows; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the likelihood that schools will comply with the Texas Education Agency’s rule on school safety; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; film delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023, August 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

