Consolidated Water to Attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, March 17-19, 2024

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to attend the 36th Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California on March 17-19, 2024.







The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industry sectors, in-person one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels and fireside chats.

Past conferences have attracted more than 5,000 participants, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth investors, and equity analysts.



On March 18-19, Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart, will participate in one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors. He will be joined by the company’s EVP and COO, Ramjeet Jerrybandan.



Management will discuss the company’s future growth drivers that include the more than $200 million in major multi-year projects it secured last year. They will also discuss how the company’s PERC Water subsidiary is well positioned for continuing growth in the advanced water treatment and reuse sector in the Southwestern U.S.

The company's leadership in this market produced strong results in the third quarter of 2023, with revenue up 99% to $49.9 million and net income of $8.8 million or $0.55 per share. In August 2023, the company increased its dividend by 11.8% and declared a dividend of $0.095 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

To submit your ROTH Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your ROTH representative.

For questions or further information about Consolidated Water, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.



About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, builds and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, builds and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, build, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.



The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com .



Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

Email Contact



Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6d92fab-6d1e-4eec-89fc-6bb0d9347441