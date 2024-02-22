Umoja Biopharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, today announced that the company will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference, taking place virtually on February 28-29, 2024.



Fireside Chat Details:

Date/Time: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 10:45 a.m. ET

Presenting Speaker: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast of the virtual Fireside Chat can be accessed at this LINK.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

