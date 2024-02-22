Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,843 in the last 365 days.

HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11

VIETNAM, February 22 - HCM CITY — The HCM City Export Forum and Fair 2024 will be held in the southern metropolis on May 8-11, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced on February 22.

The event will bring together Vietnam’s leading exporters who will popularise their high-quality agricultural products, food and beverage, garment and textile products, leather shoes and handbags, and supporting services, among others.

A string of forums and business matching events will be held to connect Vietnamese enterprises and international buyers.

According to Director of the HCM City Centre of Supporting Enterprise Development Lê Minh Trung, some 450 booths will be arranged at this year's event, doubling the number in 2023.

On the occasion, a meeting will be held for managers, businesses, and associations with a view to boosting export, while visits to factories and material and production areas are on schedule, creating favourable conditions for businesses to seek partners and importers.

Advanced technologies will be applied at the event, comprising online check-in system and online exhibition floor layout. — VNS

You just read:

HCM City Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more