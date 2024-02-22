Submit Release
Xometry to Participate in JMP Securities Technology Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday March 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific.

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

Xometry’s two-sided marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes: its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools, including Xometry Teamspace, centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

About Xometry
Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) AI-powered marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the $2.4 trillion manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
Shawn.Milne@xometry.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Hutchison
VP, Global Corporate Communications
Matthew.Hutchison@xometry.com


