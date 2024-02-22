Xometry to Participate in JMP Securities Technology Conference

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global AI-powered marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced management will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday March 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific.



A webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website.

Xometry’s two-sided marketplace plays a vital role in the rapid digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. Xometry’s proprietary technology shortens development cycles, drives efficiencies within corporate environments and helps companies create resilient supply chains. Xometry’s product portfolio includes: its industry leading digital marketplace; popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform, and cloud-based tools, including Xometry Teamspace , centralized project management software for large, mission-critical projects.

About Xometry

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP, Investor Relations

240-335-8132

Shawn.Milne@xometry.com