JOIN SOUTH FLORIDA'S ESTEEMED BROADCASTERS AT THE 3RD ANNUAL SOUTH FLORIDA BROADCASTERS’ CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

An extraordinary event awaits as South Florida broadcasters, radio personalities, rock stars, and athletes come together for the 3RD ANNUAL SOUTH FLORIDA BROADCASTERS' CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Hosted by the renowned radio powerhouse, Doc Reno, this exceptional tournament will unfold at the prestigious Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club.
BENEFITING MY FAMILY MATTERS FOUNDATION
An extraordinary event awaits as South Florida broadcasters, radio personalities, rock stars, and athletes come together for the 3RD ANNUAL SOUTH FLORIDA BROADCASTERS’ CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Hosted by the renowned radio powerhouse, Doc Reno, this exceptional tournament will unfold at the prestigious Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to our Title Sponsor, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, whose contributions, along with the My Family Matters Foundation, aim to change the lives of families facing the challenges of childhood cancer. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity organization, My Family Matters Foundation provides financial aid for various needs not covered by insurance, allowing families to focus on their child’s well-being without the added stress of financial strain.
We also express our gratitude to sponsors Mercedes-Benz of Ft. Lauderdale, Paul’s Tire, Inc., Naked Taco, and Dr. Rosalie Silvestri & Associates, whose generous support plays a pivotal role in the success of this event. If you're interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Doris Muscarella at doris@golfcharitytournaments.com.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:
Register today!
Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Venue: Plantation Preserve Golf Course & Club, 7050 West Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL. 33317
Time: 7:30 am begins the $2,500 Putting Contest; 8:30 am Shotgun Start
Entry Fee: $200 for a single golfer; $800 for Foursome before March 12, 2024; after March 12, 2024; $250 for a single golfer; $1,000 for Foursome.
Entry Fee includes Breakfast; Win $2,500 in the Putting Contest; 1,000,000 Million Dollar Hole in One; Win Steaks for a Year from Omaha Steaks at Hole in One; FREE Golf Club for every golfer; Complimentary range balls for practice; Closest to the Pin Contest; Longest Drive Contest; Beat the Broadcaster; Cannon Ball Contest; First, second, and third-place prizes; Lunch buffet; Silent Auction, Raffle & more.
About My Family Matters Foundation: Founded by Doc Reno, My Family Matters Foundation is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization committed to providing financial assistance for families with children fighting cancer. Learn more at: https://myfamilymattersfoundation.org/golf-tournament
Sponsorship Opportunities: For information, contact Doris Muscarella, Golf Tournament Consultant, at (954) 240-4853 or doris@golfcharitytournaments.com.
